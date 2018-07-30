Mason RamseyBorn 16 November 2006
Mason Ramsey
2006-11-16
Mason Ramsey Biography (Wikipedia)
Mason Ramsey (born November 16, 2006) is an American singer. After gaining Internet fame from a viral video of him yodeling Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" in a Walmart, Ramsey was signed to Big Loud Records in 2018. He has charted with his debut single "Famous".
Mason Ramsey Tracks
Famous
Mason Ramsey
Famous
Famous
Lovesick Blues
Mason Ramsey
Lovesick Blues
Lovesick Blues
