John E Vistic is a Bristol, England based singer-songwriter, and the lead singer and/ guitarist for The John E Vistic Rock N Roll Soundsystem. John E Vistic is also lead guitarist with James Ray and the Blackhearted Riders, most recently touring and playing on their album Broken Glass & Bullet Holes (2018). James Ray is known for his work with Gang War and The Sisters of Mercy.

John E Vistic was the lead Vocalist, co-writer and lyricist for three tracks on the Crippled Black Phoenix album 'No Sadness or Farewell', including: 'Hold On: Goodbye to All of That'; 'Long Live Independence' and 'Maniac Beast'. Vistic was lead vocalist with the band on their European tour for the album.

John E Vistic is Creative Director, lyricist and co-writer of the multimedia rock concept album and performance, The Russian Winter, which saw its first three sold out shows Premier at Bristol's Colston Hall January 23–25, 2014.

Vistic's last solo album Welcome Down the Night (July 2016), was produced by Tristan Longworth ( Jon Allen/The Third Degree) is about ‘love, death and the landscape of the heart’. It features collaborations with members of Primal Scream, Morcheeba, Jon Allen, the Marc Ford band and Rachel Stamp as well as Katey Brooks and Vistic's own band The John E Vistic Rock N Roll Soundsystem.