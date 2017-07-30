Wayne County & The Electric ChairsFormed 1977
Wayne County & The Electric Chairs
1977
Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne County & the Electric Chairs were part of the first wave of punk bands from the 1970s. The band was headed by Georgia-born singer Wayne County, who later transitioned to female and changed her name to Jayne County. They are best known for the 1977 single "Fuck Off."
Tracks
Man Enough To Be A Woman
Wayne County & The Electric Chairs
Man Enough To Be A Woman
F*** Off (Swear Edit)
Wayne County & The Electric Chairs
F*** Off (Swear Edit)
F*** Off (Swear Edit)
Midnight Pal (John Peel Session 11th July 1979)
Wayne County & The Electric Chairs
Midnight Pal (John Peel Session 11th July 1979)
Berlin (John Peel Session 11th July 1979)
Wayne County & The Electric Chairs
Berlin (John Peel Session 11th July 1979)
Berlin (John Peel Session 11th July 1979)
Night Time
Wayne County & The Electric Chairs
Night Time
Night Time
Berlin (Radio 1 Session, 11 Juk 1979)
Wayne County & The Electric Chairs
Berlin (Radio 1 Session, 11 Juk 1979)
Berlin (Radio 1 Session, 11 Juk 1979)
Midnight Pal (Radio 1 Session, 11 Juk 1979)
Wayne County & The Electric Chairs
Midnight Pal (Radio 1 Session, 11 Juk 1979)
Midnight Pal (Radio 1 Session, 11 Juk 1979)
