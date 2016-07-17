Crown the EmpireFormed July 2010
Crown the Empire
Crown the Empire Biography (Wikipedia)
Crown the Empire is an American rock band formed in 2010 in Dallas, Texas. They have released one EP and three full-length albums.
Weight Of The World
Crown the Empire
Weight Of The World
Cross Our Bones
Crown the Empire
Cross Our Bones
Machines
Crown the Empire
Machines
Machines
