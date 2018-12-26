Archie Shepp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgv0.jpg
1937-05-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ceff60b-8183-49bf-a855-328d3c172106
Archie Shepp Biography (Wikipedia)
Archie Shepp (born May 24, 1937) is an American jazz saxophonist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Archie Shepp Performances & Interviews
- Archie Shepp interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xth41.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xth41.jpg2014-04-23T09:48:00.000ZJamie Cullum's guest interview this week is from American Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xth48
Archie Shepp interview
Archie Shepp Tracks
Sort by
Attica Blues
Archie Shepp
Attica Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Attica Blues
Last played on
Blues For Brother George Jackson
Archie Shepp
Blues For Brother George Jackson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Blues For Brother George Jackson
Last played on
Rest Enough (Song to Mother)
Archie Shepp
Rest Enough (Song to Mother)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Brother Malcolm
Archie Shepp
Brother Malcolm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Brother Malcolm
Last played on
Attica Blues
Archie Shepp & Romulus Franceshini
Attica Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Attica Blues
Performer
Last played on
Blase
Archie Shepp
Blase
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Blase
Last played on
Alone Together
Archie Shepp
Alone Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Alone Together
Last played on
Abstract
Archie Shepp
Abstract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Abstract
Last played on
Memories (feat. Whitney Houston & Archie Shepp)
Material
Memories (feat. Whitney Houston & Archie Shepp)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56q.jpglink
Memories (feat. Whitney Houston & Archie Shepp)
Last played on
Steam
Archie Shepp
Steam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Steam
Last played on
Mr. Syms
Archie Shepp
Mr. Syms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Mr. Syms
Last played on
Ill Biz
Archie Shepp
Ill Biz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Ill Biz
Last played on
New Africa
Archie Shepp
New Africa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
New Africa
Last played on
Everything Happens To Me
Archie Shepp
Everything Happens To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Everything Happens To Me
Last played on
Scoo Pee Doo
Archie Shepp
Scoo Pee Doo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Scoo Pee Doo
Last played on
In A Sentimental Mood
Archie Shepp
In A Sentimental Mood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
In A Sentimental Mood
Last played on
Ain't Misbehavin'
Archie Shepp
Ain't Misbehavin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Ain't Misbehavin'
Last played on
My Funny Valentine
Archie Shepp
My Funny Valentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
My Funny Valentine
Last played on
Mama Too Tight
Archie Shepp
Mama Too Tight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Mama Too Tight
Last played on
Here Comes The Family
Archie Shepp
Here Comes The Family
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Here Comes The Family
Last played on
Deva Vu (feat. Cecile McLorin Salvant)
Archie Shepp
Deva Vu (feat. Cecile McLorin Salvant)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Deva Vu (feat. Cecile McLorin Salvant)
Last played on
Blues For Brother G. Jackson (feat. Archie Shepp)
Attica Blues Orchestra
Blues For Brother G. Jackson (feat. Archie Shepp)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgv0.jpglink
Blues For Brother G. Jackson (feat. Archie Shepp)
Last played on
Archie Shepp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist