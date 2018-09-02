DomeUK experimental post-punk band. Formed 1980
Dome
1980
Dome Biography (Wikipedia)
Dome was an English post-punk band, formed in 1980 and consisting of Bruce Gilbert (guitar, vocals, synthesizer) and Graham Lewis (bass, vocals, synthesizer) of Wire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dome Tracks
Cruel When Complete
Ritual View
Rolling Upon My Day
Ajuba
Dome Links
