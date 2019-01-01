Starbomb is an American musical-comedy group composed of Dan Avidan and Brian Wecht of musical-comedy duo Ninja Sex Party together with Flash animator and Internet personality Arin Hanson. The songs of Starbomb consist of video game parodies; Avidan provides sung vocals, Hanson provides rapping vocals, and Wecht performs instruments. All three are also known as a part of YouTube Let's Play webseries Game Grumps.

To date the group has released two studio albums, Starbomb and Player Select, both of which placed on several Billboard charts. Starbomb has also released several music videos, which occasionally feature known Internet, film, and video game fandom personalities such as Markiplier and Ashly Burch. Although the project was not announced until 2013, Hanson stated that the band had actually been formed "way before", without specifying when.