Karine PolwartBorn 23 December 1970
Karine Polwart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgtx.jpg
1970-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ce987a5-9e9e-499a-a2d0-1582c1d8410b
Karine Polwart Biography (Wikipedia)
Karine Polwart (born 23 December 1970) is a Scottish singer-songwriter. She writes and performs music with a strong folk and roots feel, her songs dealing with a variety of issues from alcoholism to genocide. She has been most recognised for her solo career, winning three awards at the BBC Folk Awards in 2005, and was previously a member of Malinky and Battlefield Band.
Polwart is currently a member of The Burns Unit, and collaborated with The Fruit Tree Foundation on its debut album, First Edition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karine Polwart Performances & Interviews
- Karine Polwart & Pippa Murphy - All On A Summer's Eveninghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05whpkj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05whpkj.jpg2018-01-31T11:31:00.000ZKarine and Pippa perform live at the CCA in Glasgow for Celtic Connectionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wncph
Karine Polwart & Pippa Murphy - All On A Summer's Evening
- Karine Polwart - Half A Milehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r09fq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04r09fq.jpg2017-01-29T12:00:00.000ZKarine Polwart at Celtic Connections Opening Concert 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04r053z
Karine Polwart - Half A Mile
- Karine Polwart – I Burn But I Am Not Consumedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5f65.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q5f65.jpg2017-01-20T14:21:07.000ZThe first song performed at Celtic Connections 2017, composed specially for the eventhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q5cmf
Karine Polwart – I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
Karine Polwart Tracks
Sort by
Cornerstone
Karine Polwart
Cornerstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Cornerstone
Last played on
I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
Karine Polwart
I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
Last played on
Silent Night
Rory Campbell
Silent Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Silent Night
Last played on
Follow The Heron
Karine Polwart
Follow The Heron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Follow The Heron
Last played on
Young Man On A Mountain
Karine Polwart
Young Man On A Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Young Man On A Mountain
Last played on
Merry Xmas Everybody
Karine Polwart
Merry Xmas Everybody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Merry Xmas Everybody
Last played on
Matsuo's Welcome To Muckart
Karine Polwart
Matsuo's Welcome To Muckart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Matsuo's Welcome To Muckart
Last played on
Cornerstone
Karine Polwart
Cornerstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Cornerstone
Last played on
Ophelia
Karine Polwart
Ophelia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Ophelia
Last played on
Laws Of Motion
Karine Polwart
Laws Of Motion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Laws Of Motion
Last played on
Ophelia
Karine Polwart
Ophelia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Ophelia
Last played on
Matsuo's Welcome To Muckheart
Karine Polwart
Matsuo's Welcome To Muckheart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Matsuo's Welcome To Muckheart
Last played on
Suitcase
Karine Polwart
Suitcase
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Suitcase
Last played on
Rivers Run
Karine Polwart
Rivers Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Rivers Run
Last played on
Crow on the Cradle
Karine Polwart
Crow on the Cradle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Crow on the Cradle
Last played on
I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
Karine Polwart
I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
Last played on
Suitcase
Karine Polwart
Suitcase
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Suitcase
Last played on
Sorry
Inge Thomson
Sorry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z9p80.jpglink
Sorry
Last played on
The Robin
Karine Polwart
The Robin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
The Robin
Last played on
Young Man On A Mountain
Karine Polwart
Young Man On A Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Young Man On A Mountain
Last played on
SALTERS ROAD
Karine Polwart
SALTERS ROAD
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
SALTERS ROAD
Last played on
Laws Of Motion
Karine Polwart
Laws Of Motion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Laws Of Motion
Last played on
Laws of Motion (Radio Edit)
Karine Polwart
Laws of Motion (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Laws of Motion (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Follow the Heron Home
Karine Polwart
Follow the Heron Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Follow the Heron Home
Last played on
I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
Karine Polwart
I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
I Burn But I Am Not Consumed
Last played on
Tears For Lot's Wife
Karine Polwart
Tears For Lot's Wife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
Tears For Lot's Wife
Last played on
I'm Gonna Do It All
Karine Polwart
I'm Gonna Do It All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649l0r.jpglink
I'm Gonna Do It All
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Aug
2019
Karine Polwart, José González, Lucinda Williams, Nick Mulvey, Richard Thompson, Ralph McTell, Sam Sweeney, Fisherman's Friends, Lisa O'Neill, Talisk, Rura, Jarrod Dickenson, Nancy Kerr & James Fagan and Tuung
Cherry Hinton Hall, Cambridge, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/adhn6q
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-25T22:00:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0688qxr.jpg
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vwrz
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-16T22:00:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02h3vn6.jpg
16
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
Celtic Connections: Burns and the Commonwealth Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enpv4f/acts/a2fv4f
2014-01-25T22:00:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qvcgx.jpg
25
Jan
2014
Celtic Connections: Burns and the Commonwealth Concert
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewxzp6/acts/a4n5d4
Glasgow
2013-01-30T22:00:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014jx30.jpg
30
Jan
2013
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
Glasgow
Celtic Connections 2013: Studio One Sessions
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epvg9r/acts/a8xp5v
Glasgow
2013-01-14T22:00:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013x269.jpg
14
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Studio One Sessions
Glasgow
Karine Polwart Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Listen: Eliza Carthy's folk cover of The Pankhurst Anthem
-
A traditional folk song that captures the true spirit of Christmas
-
Kate Rusby's Gig Diaries: she was once joined on stage by a mouse!
-
Cara Dillon - Blackwater Side
-
Cara Dillon - The Leaving Song
-
Cara Dillon chats to Gerry and performs 'The Leaving Song'
-
Jon Boden - Fires of Midnight
-
Folk star Jon Boden enchants with a hauntingly beautiful fireside ballad
-
"We had family meetings about whether to accept the award when the offer came in for my dad's MBE..."
-
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band - The Fitter's Song / Love Lane
Back to artist