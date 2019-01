Flynnville Train is an American country rock band. Their self-titled debut album was released on September 11, 2007, and it produced two singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. The band is composed of Brian Flynn (lead vocals), Brent Flynn (lead guitar), Joseph Shreve (bass guitar), and Tommy Bales (drums).

