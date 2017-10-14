Flynnville TrainFormed 2001
Flynnville Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ce76484-f796-4f9d-8d8a-02566b4292a7
Flynnville Train Biography (Wikipedia)
Flynnville Train is an American country rock band. Their self-titled debut album was released on September 11, 2007, and it produced two singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. The band is composed of Brian Flynn (lead vocals), Brent Flynn (lead guitar), Joseph Shreve (bass guitar), and Tommy Bales (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Flynnville Train Tracks
Sort by
Dont Misunderstand Me
Flynnville Train
Dont Misunderstand Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Misunderstand Me
Last played on
Tip A Can
Flynnville Train
Tip A Can
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tip A Can
Last played on
Tip The Can
Flynnville Train
Tip The Can
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tip The Can
Last played on
Flynnville Train Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist