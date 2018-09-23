Sonny LandrethBorn 1 February 1951
Sonny Landreth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtcl.jpg
1951-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ce64ed9-3015-4910-a2bb-1cd5c933de38
Sonny Landreth Biography (Wikipedia)
Clyde Vernon "Sonny" Landreth (born February 1, 1951) is an American blues musician from southwest Louisiana who is especially known as a slide guitar player. He was born in Canton, Mississippi, and settled in Lafayette, Louisiana. He lives in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
