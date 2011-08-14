Loose Talk Costs Lives are a London, UK based band who present a diverse form of popular music, taking influence from artists such as XTC, Four Brothers, Talking Heads, Owls and Steve Reich.

James Rapson (guitars and vocals), Oliver Route (guitars), Tim Clay (guitars,keys) Liam Klimek (bass) and Greg Round (drums) all met whilst studying at University in Leeds before forming at the start of 2010. The band have since supported the likes of Wild Beasts, Two Door Cinema Club, Maps and Atlases and Good Shoes around the UK.

In December 2010 they released their first double A-side single “Some Nice Flowers / Wreck Ashore” and in Spring/Summer 2011 they are due to release their debut EP “Wax and Gold” - recorded and produced by James Kenosha (Grammatics, Chapel Club, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Pulled Apart By Horses).