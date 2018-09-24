John DelafoseBorn 16 April 1939. Died 17 September 1994
John Irvin Delafose (April 16, 1939 – September 17, 1994) was an American French-speaking Creole Zydeco accordionist from Louisiana.
I Want To Be Yours (Radio 1 Session, 24 Sep 1992)
You Made Me Cry (Radio 1 Session, 24 Sep 1992)
Watch That Dog (Radio 1 Session, 24 Sep 1992)
Valse A Grand Mamou (Radio 1 Session, 24 Sep 1992)
Two Step A John (Radio 1 Session, 24 Sep 1992)
Johnny Can't Dance (Radio 1 Session, 24 Sep 1992)
I Don't Want Nobody Here But You
