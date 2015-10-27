The Bittersweets
The Bittersweets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ce51cc7-bafc-490a-981a-734e388b5313
The Bittersweets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bittersweets are an alternative country duo from Nashville, Tennessee, founded by singer-songwriter Chris Meyers (guitar, keyboards, vocals) and Hannah Prater (vocals, guitar) in 2005. They frequently tour venues and festivals in the Southern United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bittersweets Tracks
Sort by
Blue
The Bittersweets
Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue
Last played on
Long Day
The Bittersweets
Long Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Long Day
Last played on
Adam
The Bittersweets
Adam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Adam
Last played on
Bag of Bones
The Bittersweets
Bag of Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bag of Bones
Last played on
Eden
The Bittersweets
Eden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eden
Last played on
Goodnight San Francisco
The Bittersweets
Goodnight San Francisco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rapture
The Bittersweets
Rapture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rapture
Last played on
Tidal Waves
The Bittersweets
Tidal Waves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tidal Waves
Last played on
Birmingham
The Bittersweets
Birmingham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birmingham
Last played on
Mostly Happy People
The Bittersweets
Mostly Happy People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When the World Ends
The Bittersweets
When the World Ends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wreck
The Bittersweets
Wreck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wreck
Last played on
The Bittersweets Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist