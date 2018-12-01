Mihail Jora (2 August 1891, Roman, Romania - 10 May 1971, Bucharest, Romania) was a Romanian composer, pianist, and conductor. Jora studied in Leipzig with Robert Teichmüller. From 1929 to 1962 he was a professor at the conservatoire of Bucharest. He worked 1928 to 1933 as a director/conductor of the Broadcasting Orchestra in Bucharest. In 1944 he became vice-president of the society of Romanian composers: however, he soon came under the reproach of formalism into criticism of the new communist government. In 1953, he was rehabilitated and reallowed to join the Composers' Union.[clarification needed]

He composed six ballets, one symphony, two major orchestra works, chamber-musical works, and many pieces of piano, choir music, and vocal music.