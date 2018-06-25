BlowzabellaFormed 1978
Blowzabella
1978
Blowzabella Biography (Wikipedia)
Blowzabella is an English band who play bagpipes, hurdy-gurdy and an array of acoustic instruments to produce a driving, drone-based sound influenced by British and European traditional dance music. Many of their tunes have become standards in the modern folk repertoire. Bands who experiment with the boundaries of folk music often cite Blowzabella as a major influence.
Blowzabella Tracks
Jugglers Jig
Jugglers Jig
Cé
Cé
Colin
Colin
SCCS Polkas
SCCS Polkas
Adam Was a Poacher
Adam Was a Poacher
The Uttoxeter Souling Song/Turner's
Spaghetti Panic
Spaghetti Panic
Rose of Raby
Rose of Raby
Black and White Box
Black and White Box
All Things Are Quite Silent (feat. Blowzabella)
Trad.
All Things Are Quite Silent (feat. Blowzabella)
All Things Are Quite Silent (feat. Blowzabella)
Le Petit Chien/ The Long Drive
Le Petit Chien/ The Long Drive
The Maple Tree/Glasshouse
Falco
Falco
Hand in Hand
Hand in Hand
Penda's Fen / The White Rose / Epic Brandle
Ham Street
Ham Street
Tanteeka and Round the Corner
De Monfort and Magaloufou
The New Hornpipe
The New Hornpipe
Molton / Sur La Rance
Molton / Sur La Rance
The Bay Tree / Molinara
The Bay Tree / Molinara
Il n'est plus temps / Famous Wolf
Il n'est plus temps / Famous Wolf
Jan Mijne Man / Go Mauve
Jan Mijne Man / Go Mauve
Blowzabella/Shave The Monkey/Boys Of The Mill
The Origin Of The World
The Origin Of The World
