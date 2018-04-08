Seth Walker (born 1972) is an American electric blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter. He has released nine albums to date, the most recent entitled Gotta Get Back. Walker's musical genres include Americana, blues and jazz.

Gotta Get Back was released on September 2, 2016, and debuted at number 6 in the US on the Billboard Top Blues Album. His 2009 album, Leap of Faith, also charted on the BillboardTop Blues Album chart, peaking at number 2 in the US.

Delbert McClinton remarked "the first time I heard Seth Walker at a small club in Nashville I was impressed like I haven't been impressed in 30 years, with performance, presence, and great songs."