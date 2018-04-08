Seth WalkerBorn 1974
Seth Walker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5cdd5fb9-1f61-4489-85b7-4b03f8f3d32c
Seth Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Seth Walker (born 1972) is an American electric blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter. He has released nine albums to date, the most recent entitled Gotta Get Back. Walker's musical genres include Americana, blues and jazz.
Gotta Get Back was released on September 2, 2016, and debuted at number 6 in the US on the Billboard Top Blues Album. His 2009 album, Leap of Faith, also charted on the BillboardTop Blues Album chart, peaking at number 2 in the US.
Delbert McClinton remarked "the first time I heard Seth Walker at a small club in Nashville I was impressed like I haven't been impressed in 30 years, with performance, presence, and great songs."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seth Walker Tracks
Sort by
Turn This Thing Around
Seth Walker
Turn This Thing Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn This Thing Around
Last played on
Another Day
Seth Walker
Another Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Day
Last played on
Seth Walker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist