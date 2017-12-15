Woody ShawBorn 24 December 1944. Died 10 May 1989
Woody Shaw
1944-12-24
Woody Shaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Woody Herman Shaw Jr. (December 24, 1944 – May 10, 1989) was an American trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, composer and band leader. Born with a photographic memory and perfect pitch[citation needed] he was an innovative musician who respected his predecessors and was himself respected by a wide variety of jazz musicians, many of whom played and recorded with him.
