Carmen Leggio (c. 1927 – 2009) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist.

Leggio was born in Tarrytown, New York, and died there on April 17, 2009. In his final years, he performed in clubs and restaurants throughout Westchester, like the Red Hat Bistro in Irvington. In 2006 he recorded Three Legends Live at the Division Street Grill with Bucky Pizzarelli and Bill Crow at one of these dates. On April 17, 2009, he suffered a heart attack in front of his home in Tarrytown and died later that day.

From an interview with Leggio conducted by Fred Cicetti, October 1999:

Leggio ("music stand" in Italian) taught himself how to play at the age of nine. He began on clarinet, imitating Artie Shaw on the radio. He performed "Stardust," "Nightmare", and "Begin the Beguine" on a King metal clarinet. At 14, he switched to tenor saxophone and began playing in clubs in his hometown of Tarrytown, a suburb north of New York City.

"I quit high school, because I knew I was meant to be a musician," he said. "But my father was so angry that he didn't speak to me for years. On his deathbed, he admitted I was right to leave school."