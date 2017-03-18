Jimmie DriftwoodBorn 20 June 1907. Died 12 July 1998
Jimmie Driftwood
1907-06-20
Jimmie Driftwood Biography (Wikipedia)
James Corbitt Morris (June 20, 1907 – July 12, 1998), known professionally as Jimmy Driftwood or Jimmie Driftwood, was an American folk music songwriter and musician, most famous for his songs "The Battle of New Orleans" and "Tennessee Stud". Driftwood wrote more than 6,000 folk songs, of which more than 300 were recorded by various musicians.
Jimmie Driftwood Tracks
Shanty In The Holler
Jimmie Driftwood
Shanty In The Holler
Shanty In The Holler
The Giant on the Thunderhead
Jimmie Driftwood
The Giant on the Thunderhead
The Giant on the Thunderhead
On The Banks Of The Buffalo
Jimmie Driftwood
On The Banks Of The Buffalo
On The Banks Of The Buffalo
The Battle of New Orleans
Jimmie Driftwood
The Battle of New Orleans
The Battle of New Orleans
