IsletCardiff no-wave band. Formed 2009
Islet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1db.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5cceaf38-c055-4f5c-a086-cd4d8ffe5272
Islet Tracks
Libra Man (6 Music Session, 31 Jun 2012)
Libra Man (6 Music Session, 31 Jun 2012)
Entwined Pines (6 Music Session, 31 Jun 2012)
Entwined Pines (6 Music Session, 31 Jun 2012)
What We Done Wrong (6 Music Session, 31 Jun 2012)
What We Done Wrong (6 Music Session, 31 Jun 2012)
Cathays Terrors
Cathays Terrors
Cathays Terrors
Utopian Gnome Sanctuary
Utopian Gnome Sanctuary
Utopian Gnome Sanctuary
Final Drive
Final Drive
Final Drive
This Fortune
This Fortune
This Fortune
Tripping Through The Blue Room (Part II)
Tripping Through The Blue Room (Part II)
Tripping Through The Blue Room (Part II)
Carlos (Live In Session for 6Music)
Carlos (Live In Session for 6Music)
Carlos
Carlos
Carlos
Carlos (Sebastian Reynolds remix)
Carlos (Sebastian Reynolds remix)
Tripping Through The Blueroom (part2) (Marc Riley Session 031013) FOR GIDEON
Tripping Through The Blueroom (part2) (Marc Riley Session 031013) FOR GIDEON
Triangulation Station
Triangulation Station
Triangulation Station
Mirror Me
Mirror Me
Mirror Me
Upcoming Events
16
May
2019
Islet, Neck Deep, Skindred, BC Camplight, Rachel K Collier, The Lovely Eggs, Boy Azooga, Martyn Joseph, Colorama, Art School Girlfriend, Murkage, Iris Gold, Kidsmoke, Denuo, I SEE RIVERS, Underline The Sky!, Seazoo, Dan Bettridge, Cow, Chew, Mondegreen, Sock, HMS Morris, Straight Jacket Legends, AF THE NAYSAYER, Chupa Cabra, Katie Mac, campfire social, Baby Brave, Connah Evans, Darren Eedens, Alffa, Matthew Frederick, Tallies, Little Folk, The Shudders, Gwilym, Jemma Roper, Ennio the Little Brother, Ani Glass, Gravves, Martyn Peters, Radio Rhydd, BAHR, Rebecca Hurn, Mountainface, Cynefin, Maines, Rosey Cale, Andy Hickie, Lewys, Zac White, Bryony Sier, CHROMA (UK), Glove (UK), Lucy Mayhew, Jack Found, Sustinere, Faded Strangers, Velvet Shakes, Elis Derby, HABITS (Wales), Gulls (UK), Red Telephone (UK), Namsaké, Aiden Keryn, Blind Wilkie McEnroe, MADI (UK), Chasing Shadows (UK), Korason, Killjoys UK, Quodega and THE UNDRCLASS
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
17
May
2019
Islet
Ty Pawb Arts Hub, Liverpool, UK
