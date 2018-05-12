Jadwiga Kotnowska is a Polish flautist. A winner of many important international competitions, she was educated in Poland, Switzerland and France. She studied flute with Aurèle Nicolet, Alain Marion and Jean-Pierre Rampal. Today, in turn, she is often invited to give Master Classes in flute performance in Poland, France, Scandinavia, United States and, recently, in Great Britain at the Royal College of Music.

In her native Poland she is usually the soloist of choice for premieres of flute concerti of contemporary composers such as K. Penderecki, H.M.Górecki and others. Many of these compositions are written specifically for her. Recently she performed the world premiere of |H.M.Górecki`s Flute Concerto with the National Radio Symphony Orchestra in Katowice. The Concerto is dedicated to the artist. When K. Penderecki took his Flute Concerto to Germany as conductor, he insisted on Ms. Kotnowska performing as the soloist.

National cultural institutions have requested Ms. Kotnowska to perform repertoire of their native composers. She was selected to record the definitive performance of some of Boulez' flute compositions for the "French National Broadcasting Organization" and was the soloist of choice in the performance of Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Pastorale at his Birthday Concert in Valencia in his presence.