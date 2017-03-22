Garvin BushellBorn 25 September 1902. Died 31 October 1991
Garvin Bushell
1902-09-25
Garvin Bushell Biography (Wikipedia)
Garvin Bushell (September 25, 1902 – October 31, 1991) was an American woodwind multi-instrumentalist.
Though never a major name in jazz, Bushell had a lengthy career from the music's early era, to the avant garde of the 1960s.
Garvin Bushell Tracks
The Entertainer
Alphonse Steele
The Entertainer
The Entertainer
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Foots Thomas, Andy Brown, Irving Randolph, Doc Cheatham, Garvin Bushell, Claude Jones, Morris White, DePriest Wheeler, Keg Johnson, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright & Benny Payne
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
St Louis Blues
Bill Beason
St Louis Blues
St Louis Blues
