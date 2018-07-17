Alexander Bone (born 8 September 1996) is a British saxophonist, music producer and composer. In March 2014, he won the inaugural BBC Young Musician - Jazz Award, where he performed with the Gwilym Simcock Trio. He has performed as a soloist twice on the BBC Proms, including the Last Night of the Proms.

He has worked closely with various artists as a performer, producer & arranger, including Nile Rodgers, Rudimental, Liane Carroll, Newton Faulkner, MIKA & David Newton.