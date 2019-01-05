David Morales
1961-08-21
David Morales (born August 21, 1962) is a Grammy Award-winning American DJ and record producer. In addition to his production and DJ work, Morales is also a remixer. Born in New York City, he is of Puerto Rican ancestry.
David Morales Performances & Interviews
- David Morales - Hall Of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029sqdq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029sqdq.jpg2014-12-08T10:57:00.000ZGrammy award winning producer David Morales enters the Pete Tong Hall Of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dsppg
David Morales - Hall Of Fame
David Morales Tracks
I'll Be Your Friend (Morales Glamour Mix)
Robert Owens
Needin' U
David Morales
The Ghetto (Bootleg)
David Morales
Plastic Dreams (David Morales Mix)
Jaydee
Needin' U
David Morales
How Would U Feel (Radio Mix) (feat. Lea-Lorién)
David Morales
Believe (DJ Spen & Michele Chiavarini Remix)
David Morales
Believe (DJ Spen Mix)
David Morales
Back Home (feat. Alex Uhlmann)
David Morales
Needin' You
David Morales
Lo Fi in Ibiza
David Morales
Needin' U (I Needed U)
David Morales
Needin' U (Riva Starr Remix)
David Morales
Needin' U (Orignial Mistake) - The Rave Lounge Swansea TX 25/05/2018 (feat. The Face)
David Morales
Father
David Morales
Back Home
David Morales
Father (Classic Club Mix)
David Morales
