'You gotta redefine all of your beliefs, question everything'

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mfq0b.png

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mfq0b.png

2018-09-28T16:29:00.000Z

Keyon Harrold has a message for the next generation and he tells Jazz Now's Soweto Kinch

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06mfjyj