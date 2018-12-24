Soweto Kinch
1978-01-10
Soweto Kinch Biography (Wikipedia)
Soweto Kinch (born 10 January 1978) is a British jazz alto saxophonist.
Soweto Kinch Performances & Interviews
'You gotta redefine all of your beliefs, question everything'
2018-09-28
Keyon Harrold has a message for the next generation and he tells Jazz Now's Soweto Kinch
'You gotta redefine all of your beliefs, question everything'
Try This | Soweto Kinch
2017-09-17
UK jazz saxophonist, MC and BBC Radio Three presenter Soweto Kinch shares a piece by Rashaan Roland Kirk that holds a special significance for him
Try This | Soweto Kinch
Soweto Kinch in Session
2016-11-24
A session and chat from saxophonist, MC and producer Soweto Kinch.
Soweto Kinch in Session
Soweto Kinch: Jazz Planet
2016-09-30
Imagine if everything was turned upside down and jazz ruled the world.
Soweto Kinch: Jazz Planet
What if jazz ruled the world?
2016-09-30
Emma Smith explores the influences and environments that inspire Soweto Kinch's Jazz.
What if jazz ruled the world?
Soweto Kinch introduces his Flyover show
2016-08-30
Soweto introduces the free annual show in an iconic urban location.
Soweto Kinch introduces his Flyover show
Emma Smith interviews Soweto Kinch
2016-05-05
Emma Smith interviews Soweto Kinch at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival
Emma Smith interviews Soweto Kinch
Swing
2016-05-04
The Soweto Kinch Trio performs 'It Don't Mean a Thing (if it Ain't Got That Swing)'.
Swing
Ragtime
2016-05-04
The Soweto Kinch Trio performs Scott Joplin's ragtime classic the 'Maple Leaf Rag'.
Ragtime
Rapping
2016-05-04
Soweto Kinch raps live in the studio.
Rapping
Jazz
2016-05-03
An example of Jazz. The Soweto Kinch Trio plays "A Night in Tunisia" by Dizzy Gillespie.
Jazz
Soweto Kinch chats to Steve Wright
2016-04-18
Jazz Saxophonist Soweto Kinch tells Steve about his new BBC Radio 3 show 'Jazz Now'.
Soweto Kinch chats to Steve Wright
Soweto Kinch Tracks
The Healing
Soweto Kinch
The Healing
The Healing
Last played on
The Engine Drivers
Soweto Kinch
The Engine Drivers
The Engine Drivers
Last played on
On The Treadmill
Soweto Kinch
On The Treadmill
On The Treadmill
Last played on
A People With No Past
Soweto Kinch
A People With No Past
A People With No Past
Last played on
Run Away
Blue Lab Beats
Run Away
Run Away
Last played on
McCraven On The Mic (feat. Soweto Kinch)
Makaya McCraven
McCraven On The Mic (feat. Soweto Kinch)
McCraven On The Mic (feat. Soweto Kinch)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 35 - From Bards to Blues - A celebration of the Eightieth Birthdays of John Dankworth and Cleo Laine
Royal Albert Hall
8 Aug 2007
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb9c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-08T21:48:03
8
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 35 - From Bards to Blues - A celebration of the Eightieth Birthdays of John Dankworth and Cleo Laine
Royal Albert Hall
