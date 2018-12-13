Richmond FontaineFormed 1994. Disbanded 2016
Richmond Fontaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqygf.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5cc104cb-a015-4274-9271-561fefb18292
Richmond Fontaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Richmond Fontaine was a four-piece rock and alternative country band based in Portland, Oregon. They were active between 1994 and 2016 and recorded eleven studio albums, four live albums and two EPs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richmond Fontaine Performances & Interviews
- Richmond Fontaine - A Night In The Cityhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0413zgp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0413zgp.jpg2016-07-12T13:00:00.000ZRichmond Fontaine perform live on Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0413z47
Richmond Fontaine - A Night In The City
- Richmond Fontaine - Don't Skip Out On Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04141hv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04141hv.jpg2016-07-12T13:00:00.000ZRichmond Fontaine perform live on Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04140c1
Richmond Fontaine - Don't Skip Out On Me
- Richmond Fontaine - Sweetheartshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041432c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041432c.jpg2016-07-12T13:00:00.000ZRichmond Fontaine cover Camper Van Beethoven's Sweethearts for Another Countryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04142qg
Richmond Fontaine - Sweethearts
- Richmond Fontaine - Wake Up Rayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04144wp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04144wp.jpg2016-07-12T13:00:00.000ZRichmond Fontaine perform live on Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04144nl
Richmond Fontaine - Wake Up Ray
Richmond Fontaine Tracks
Sort by
Meeting Billy In El Paso
Richmond Fontaine
Meeting Billy In El Paso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Meeting Billy In El Paso
Last played on
Living Where You're Not Wanted
Richmond Fontaine
Living Where You're Not Wanted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Living Where You're Not Wanted
Last played on
Four Walls
Richmond Fontaine
Four Walls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Four Walls
Last played on
Post To Wire
Richmond Fontaine
Post To Wire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Post To Wire
Last played on
Horace Hopper
Richmond Fontaine
Horace Hopper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Horace Hopper
Last played on
The Boyfriends
Richmond Fontaine
The Boyfriends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
The Boyfriends
Last played on
Dream Of the City And The City Itself
Richmond Fontaine
Dream Of the City And The City Itself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Dream Of the City And The City Itself
Last played on
Wake Up Ray
Richmond Fontaine
Wake Up Ray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Wake Up Ray
Last played on
Western Skyline
Richmond Fontaine
Western Skyline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Western Skyline
Last played on
Rescue And Defeat In Salt Lake City
Richmond Fontaine
Rescue And Defeat In Salt Lake City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Rescue And Defeat In Salt Lake City
Last played on
Horses In Las Vegas
Richmond Fontaine
Horses In Las Vegas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Horses In Las Vegas
Last played on
Hector Hidalgo
Richmond Fontaine
Hector Hidalgo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Hector Hidalgo
Last played on
Night Out With Diego
Richmond Fontaine
Night Out With Diego
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Night Out With Diego
Last played on
Back Of The Pickup
Richmond Fontaine
Back Of The Pickup
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Back Of The Pickup
Last played on
The Eagle's Lodge
Richmond Fontaine
The Eagle's Lodge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
The Eagle's Lodge
Last played on
The Pull - 6 Music Session, 16 Sep 2009
Richmond Fontaine
The Pull - 6 Music Session, 16 Sep 2009
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
The Pull - 6 Music Session, 16 Sep 2009
The Boyfriends - 6 Music Session, 16 Sep 2009
Richmond Fontaine
The Boyfriends - 6 Music Session, 16 Sep 2009
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Maybe We Were Both Born Blue - 6 Music Session, 16 Sep 2009
Richmond Fontaine
Maybe We Were Both Born Blue - 6 Music Session, 16 Sep 2009
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
I Got Off The Bus
Richmond Fontaine
I Got Off The Bus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
I Got Off The Bus
Last played on
Don't Skip Out On Me
Richmond Fontaine
Don't Skip Out On Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Don't Skip Out On Me
Last played on
Sweethearts (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Richmond Fontaine
Sweethearts (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Don't Skip Out On Me (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Richmond Fontaine
Don't Skip Out On Me (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
A Night In The City (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Richmond Fontaine
A Night In The City (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
Let's Hit One More Place
Richmond Fontaine
Let's Hit One More Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
The Gits
Richmond Fontaine
The Gits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqygf.jpglink
The Gits
Last played on
Richmond Fontaine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist