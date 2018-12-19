Robin StjernbergBorn 22 February 1991
Robin Stjernberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5cbf6ff9-14be-46e2-b1e0-393014274417
Robin Stjernberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin James Olof Stjernberg (born 22 February 1991, Hässleholm, Sweden) is a Swedish pop singer. He represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 on home soil on 18 May 2013 with the song "You". Stjernberg started his career in the boyband What's Up!, and became a contestant in Idol 2011, placing as first runner up in the final. He participated in Eurovision Song Contest 2017 as the songwriter for the song I Can't Go On performed by Robin Bengtsson, ending up in fifth place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robin Stjernberg Tracks
Sort by
I Can't Go On
Robin Bengtsson
I Can't Go On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052j64q.jpglink
I Can't Go On
Last played on
You
Robin Stjernberg
You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv7xj.jpglink
You
Last played on
Robin Stjernberg Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist