Robin James Olof Stjernberg (born 22 February 1991, Hässleholm, Sweden) is a Swedish pop singer. He represented Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 on home soil on 18 May 2013 with the song "You". Stjernberg started his career in the boyband What's Up!, and became a contestant in Idol 2011, placing as first runner up in the final. He participated in Eurovision Song Contest 2017 as the songwriter for the song I Can't Go On performed by Robin Bengtsson, ending up in fifth place.