Sonic Youth Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonic Youth was an American rock band based in New York City, formed in 1981. Founding members Thurston Moore (guitar, vocals), Kim Gordon (bass, vocals, guitar) and Lee Ranaldo (guitar, vocals) remained together for the entire history of the band, while Steve Shelley (drums) followed a series of short-term drummers in 1985, and rounded out the core line-up.
Sonic Youth emerged from the experimental no wave art and music scene in New York before evolving into a more conventional rock band and becoming the most prominent of the American noise rock groups. Sonic Youth have been praised for having "redefined what rock guitar could do" using a wide variety of unorthodox guitar tunings and preparing guitars with objects like drum sticks and screwdrivers to alter the instruments' timbre. The band is considered to be a pivotal influence on the alternative and indie rock movements.
After gaining a large underground following and critical praise through releases with SST Records in the late 1980s, the band experienced mainstream success throughout the 1990s and 2000s after signing to major label DGC in 1990 and headlining the 1995 Lollapalooza festival. In 2011, Ranaldo announced that the band was "ending for a while" following the separation of married couple Gordon and Moore. Thurston Moore updated and clarified the position in May 2014: "Sonic Youth is on hiatus. The band is a democracy of sorts, and as long as Kim and I are working out our situation, the band can't really function reasonably." Gordon refers several times in her 2015 autobiography Girl in a Band to the band having "split up".
- Kim Gordon: Key of Life interview with Mary Annehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j29df.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02j29df.jpg2015-02-01T06:49:00.000ZSonic Youth's Kim Gordon gives her first radio interview to speak about her memoir.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02j29dl
Kim Gordon: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne
- First Time with Kim Gordonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lsspv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lsspv.jpg2013-11-19T11:41:00.000ZMatt Everitt asks Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon how much of a deal it was signing to Geffen.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lssq1
First Time with Kim Gordon
Sonic Youth Tracks
Sort by
Kool Thing
Silver Rocket
100%
Dirty Boots
Teen Age Riot
Disappearer
Sugar Kane
Kissability
Bull in the Heather
'Cross the Breeze
Superstar
Drunken Butterfly
Karen Koltrane - Royal Festival Hall 1998
Hotwire My Heart
Death Valley '69
Stones
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1998
Latest Sonic Youth News
Sonic Youth Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Thurston Moore speaks of Patti Smith's influence
-
Thurston Moore explains Sonic Youth's early sound
-
"I knew that I wasn't the world's greatest guitarist..." - Thurston Moore plays down his iconic "guitar agitator" sound
-
Thurston Moore on his early years as a musician
-
Stephen Malkmus: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)