George BennardBorn 4 February 1873. Died 10 October 1958
George Bennard Biography (Wikipedia)
George Bennard (February 4, 1873 – October 10, 1958) was an American hymn composer and preacher. He is best known for composing the famous hymn, "The Old Rugged Cross".
The Old Rugged Cross
