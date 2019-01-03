O-Zone is a Moldovan Eurodance trio that was active from 1998 to 2005 and consisted of Dan Balan, Radu Sîrbu and Arsenie Todiraș. The group gained global popularity with their song "Dragostea Din Tei" and their subsequent album DiscO-Zone. The group re-united in 2017 for 2 concerts in Chișinău and Bucharest.