O-ZoneMoldovian eurodance pop group. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2005
O-Zone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5cb608ea-bd36-4a33-b9a5-822c7fc4194d
O-Zone Biography (Wikipedia)
O-Zone is a Moldovan Eurodance trio that was active from 1998 to 2005 and consisted of Dan Balan, Radu Sîrbu and Arsenie Todiraș. The group gained global popularity with their song "Dragostea Din Tei" and their subsequent album DiscO-Zone. The group re-united in 2017 for 2 concerts in Chișinău and Bucharest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
O-Zone Tracks
Sort by
Dragostea Din Tei
O-Zone
Dragostea Din Tei
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dragostea Din Tei
Last played on
Dragostea Din Tei (Original Romanian Version)
O-Zone
Dragostea Din Tei (Original Romanian Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O-Zone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist