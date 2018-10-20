Yonatan Gat is an experimental guitarist and composer based in New York, known for cross-genre improvisations which combine punk and avant-garde with a multitude of styles from around the world.

While performing with his first band, Monotonix, in Israel, Gat was banned from playing shows in clubs across his home country due to the confrontational nature of the band's concerts. Despite the controversy, they were known for their work ethic and would go on to perform an infamous run of 1000 concerts around the world in five years, leading Gat to a nomadic lifestyle that helped shape his universal approach to sound.

After relocating to Paris, Porto, and New Orleans, Gat ended up settling in New York, where his work was praised by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wire, UNCUT, NPR, Vice, The New Yorker and People Magazine. The Village Voice named him "Best Guitarist in New York, 2013".