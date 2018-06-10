Big GippBorn 28 April 1973
Big Gipp
Big Gipp Biography (Wikipedia)
Cameron Gipp (born April 28, 1973), better known by his stage name Big Gipp is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is best known for his work as a founding member of Goodie Mob, with whom he has gone on to release five studio albums.
Aside from Goodie Mob, Gipp's solo album Mutant Mindframe was released in 2003. He is also closely associated with Nelly and the St. Lunatics, particularly Ali, with whom he forms the duo Ali & Gipp.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Gipp Tracks
Trans DF Express (feat. OutKast, CeeLo Green & Big Gipp)
Dungeon Family
Trans DF Express (feat. OutKast, CeeLo Green & Big Gipp)
Trans DF Express (feat. OutKast, CeeLo Green & Big Gipp)
Grillz
Nelly
Grillz
Grillz
