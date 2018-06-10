Cameron Gipp (born April 28, 1973), better known by his stage name Big Gipp is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is best known for his work as a founding member of Goodie Mob, with whom he has gone on to release five studio albums.

Aside from Goodie Mob, Gipp's solo album Mutant Mindframe was released in 2003. He is also closely associated with Nelly and the St. Lunatics, particularly Ali, with whom he forms the duo Ali & Gipp.