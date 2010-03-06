Artists for HaitiFormed 2010
Artists for Haiti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5cb35548-f9a7-465a-bdfd-f484af1be5c8
Artists for Haiti Tracks
Sort by
We Are The World 25: For Haiti
Artists for Haiti
We Are The World 25: For Haiti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Are The World 25
Artists for Haiti
We Are The World 25
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artists for Haiti Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Todd Gray: Photographing Michael Jackson
-
Black History Month: JAY-Z - Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life
-
"Michael Jackson paid attention to details - he didn't miss nothin'!"
-
"It's a statement of inclusion and love" - why the new video from Beyoncé and JAY-Z is so significant
-
"I saw a guy in the neighbourhood outside freestyling" - JAY-Z on his early rap influences
-
JAY- Z Interview
-
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
-
Will 4:44 be JAY-Z's last album?
-
Some very important news about Justin Bieber's relationship status
-
Justin Bieber tells off his fans in Manchester
Back to artist