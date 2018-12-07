Kym MazelleBorn 10 August 1960
Kym Mazelle (born Kymberly Grigsby; August 10, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter. She is regarded as a pioneer of house music in the [[United Kingdom and Europe]. Her music combines R&B, soul, funk, house music, disco, and pop. She is credited as "The First Lady of House Music".
