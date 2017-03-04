The 2 Live CrewFormed 1985. Disbanded 1998
The 2 Live Crew
1985
The 2 Live Crew Biography (Wikipedia)
The 2 Live Crew is an American Rap group from Miami, Florida. They caused considerable controversy with the sexual themes in their work, particularly on their 1989 album As Nasty As They Wanna Be.
The 2 Live Crew Tracks
Coolin' (Fresh Kid Ice's Side)
The 2 Live Crew
Coolin' (Fresh Kid Ice's Side)
Coolin' (Fresh Kid Ice's Side)
Last played on
Throw The D
The 2 Live Crew
Throw The D
Throw The D
Don't Stop
The 2 Live Crew
Don't Stop
Don't Stop
Me So Horny
The 2 Live Crew
Me So Horny
Me So Horny
Me So Horny
The 2 Live Crew
Me So Horny
Me So Horny
Last played on
We Want Some
The 2 Live Crew
We Want Some
We Want Some
Last played on
Hoochie Mama
The 2 Live Crew
Hoochie Mama
Hoochie Mama
Last played on
2 Live Christmas
The 2 Live Crew
2 Live Christmas
2 Live Christmas
Last played on
Shake a Lil' Something
The 2 Live Crew
Shake a Lil' Something
I Wanna Rock
The 2 Live Crew
I Wanna Rock
I Wanna Rock
Last played on
Face Down Ass Up
The 2 Live Crew
Face Down Ass Up
Face Down Ass Up
Last played on
So Horny (The Partysquad Edit)
The 2 Live Crew
So Horny (The Partysquad Edit)
So Horny (The Partysquad Edit)
Last played on
