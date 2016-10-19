Colin Bailey, better known by his stage name Drums of Death, is a London-based electronic musician, originally from Scotland. His music is a blend of techno, house, and electro. He is known for energetic and exciting live shows and has said in interviews that his debut album is all "Love songs and rave horns".

Drums of Death worked on Peaches' album I Feel Cream, producing and co-writing the title track as well as a 40 minute mixtape of remixes of several of Peaches' other songs (released in early 2009 by XL Recordings). Drums of Death has toured the US and Canada with Hot Chip (2008) and Peaches (2009) and remixed artists such as Tricky and Franz Ferdinand. He has also toured extensively through Europe and the UK, performing at music festivals.

Drums of Death has released two 12" vinyl singles on the Greco-Roman record label and a video for the second single "Got Yr Thing". In 2008 a limited edition 12" picture disc called Dodfucksupanescorttune (a legit bootleg of the song "Starlight" by Escort) was released on Civil Music. In 2009 Drums of Death created a DJ mix for the Resident Advisor Podcasts. There was also a special version of the new original song "Lonely Days" made for inclusion in Toddla T's Fabric Live mix CD. Drums of Death's first full length album, Generation Hexed, was released on the Greco-Roman record label on 6 September 2010.