Sharon PrabhakarBorn 4 August 1955
Sharon Prabhakar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ca8871b-5e6b-4bb5-8921-de651d2bc75f
Sharon Prabhakar Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Prabhakar (born 4 August 1955) is an Indian pop singer, theatre personality and public speaker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sharon Prabhakar Tracks
Sort by
Sun Rubia Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya
Shabbir Kumar
Sun Rubia Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cymvq.jpglink
Sun Rubia Tumse Pyar Ho Gaya
Last played on
mera jaisa haseen
Sharon Prabhakar
mera jaisa haseen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
mera jaisa haseen
Last played on
Sharon Prabhakar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist