Cornelia FunkeBorn 10 December 1958
Cornelia Funke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-12-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ca3f366-96ef-4be1-aa66-426b7ec98ce6
Cornelia Funke Biography (Wikipedia)
Cornelia Maria Funke is a German author of children's fiction. She was born on 10 December 1958 in Dorsten, North Rhine-Westphalia. Funke is best known for her Inkheart trilogy (originally in German: Tintenwelt-Trilogie), published in the United Kingdom between 2004–2008. Many of her books have now been translated into English. Her work fits mainly into the fantasy and adventure genres. She currently lives in Beverly Hills, California.
Funke has sold over 20 million copies of her books worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cornelia Funke Tracks
Sort by
Aquarius Dreams (DVA Hi:Emotions Remix) (feat. Cornelia Funke)
Cornelia Funke
Aquarius Dreams (DVA Hi:Emotions Remix) (feat. Cornelia Funke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whjpq.jpglink
Aquarius Dreams (DVA Hi:Emotions Remix) (feat. Cornelia Funke)
Last played on
Aquarius Dreams (DVA HiEmotions Remix)
Cornelia Funke
Aquarius Dreams (DVA HiEmotions Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now and Hereafter
Cornelia Funke
Now and Hereafter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now and Hereafter
Last played on
Cornelia Funke Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist