Cornelia Maria Funke is a German author of children's fiction. She was born on 10 December 1958 in Dorsten, North Rhine-Westphalia. Funke is best known for her Inkheart trilogy (originally in German: Tintenwelt-Trilogie), published in the United Kingdom between 2004–2008. Many of her books have now been translated into English. Her work fits mainly into the fantasy and adventure genres. She currently lives in Beverly Hills, California.

Funke has sold over 20 million copies of her books worldwide.