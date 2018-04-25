Veronica FallsFormed 2009
2009
Veronica Falls Biography (Wikipedia)
Veronica Falls were an English indie pop band that formed in London in 2009. The band consisted of Roxanne Clifford and James Hoare, both on vocals and guitar, Marion Herbain on bass guitar and Patrick Doyle on drums and backing vocals. The members of the band were formerly in the bands The Royal We and Sexy Kids. The band released several singles in the United Kingdom and the United States throughout 2010.
Veronica Falls came to prominence with the release of their self-titled debut album in 2011. The album entered the UK Albums Chart at No. 150.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Veronica Falls Tracks
Beachy Head (6Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd March 2010)
Beachy Head (6Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd March 2010)
Found Love In A Graveyard (6Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd March 2010)
Found Love In A Graveyard (6Music Session for Marc Riley 3rd March 2010)
Stary Eyes - 6Music Session 03/03/2010
Stary Eyes - 6Music Session 03/03/2010
Stary Eyes - 6Music Session 03/03/2010
Beachy Head - 6Music Session 03/03/2010
Beachy Head - 6Music Session 03/03/2010
Beachy Head - 6Music Session 03/03/2010
Teenage
Teenage
Teenage
Broken Toy - 6 Music Session 23/01/2013
Broken Toy - 6 Music Session 23/01/2013
Broken Toy - 6 Music Session 23/01/2013
Buried Alive - 6 Music Session 23/01/2013
Buried Alive - 6 Music Session 23/01/2013
Buried Alive - 6 Music Session 23/01/2013
Teenage - 6Music Session 23/01/2013
Teenage - 6Music Session 23/01/2013
Teenage - 6Music Session 23/01/2013
My Hearts Beats
My Hearts Beats
My Hearts Beats
Last Conversation
Last Conversation
Last Conversation
Bad Feeling (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2011)
Bad Feeling (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2011)
Bad Feeling (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2011)
Heartbeat (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2011)
Heartbeat (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2011)
Heartbeat (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2011)
Come On Over (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2011)
Come On Over (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2011)
Come On Over (6 Music Session, 24 Oct 2011)
Broken Toy
Broken Toy
Broken Toy
If You Still Want Me
If You Still Want Me
If You Still Want Me
Found Love In A Graveyard - 6Music Session 03/03/2010
Found Love In A Graveyard - 6Music Session 03/03/2010
Waiting For Something To Happen - 6Music Session 23/01/2013
Waiting For Something To Happen - 6Music Session 23/01/2013
Waiting For Something To Happen
Waiting For Something To Happen
Waiting For Something To Happen
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T22:13:57
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
