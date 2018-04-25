Veronica Falls were an English indie pop band that formed in London in 2009. The band consisted of Roxanne Clifford and James Hoare, both on vocals and guitar, Marion Herbain on bass guitar and Patrick Doyle on drums and backing vocals. The members of the band were formerly in the bands The Royal We and Sexy Kids. The band released several singles in the United Kingdom and the United States throughout 2010.

Veronica Falls came to prominence with the release of their self-titled debut album in 2011. The album entered the UK Albums Chart at No. 150.