The Men are a rock band from Brooklyn, formed in 2008. The band consists of Mark Perro (vocals, guitar, keys), Nick Chiericozzi (vocals, guitar), Rich Samis (drums), and Kevin Faulkner (Bass).

The band has produced five studio albums. The Men's first two albums, Immaculada (2010) and Leave Home (2011), were noted for their abrasive, noise rock sound. The band gained recognition for their third album Open Your Heart (2012), which was released to mostly positive reviews, including a Best New Music designation from Pitchfork Media. Open Your Heart was also noted for being more accessible than the previous two albums, incorporating influences from country music and surf rock. The band's follow-up albums, New Moon (2013) and Tomorrow's Hits (2014), continued down the path set by Open Your Heart, with more melodic songs and fewer noise rock influences.