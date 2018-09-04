Vítězslava KaprálováBorn 24 January 1915. Died 16 June 1940
Vítězslava Kaprálová
1915-01-24
Vítězslava Kaprálová Biography (Wikipedia)
Vítězslava Kaprálová (January 24, 1915 – June 16, 1940) was a Czech composer and conductor.
Ritournelle for cello and piano, Op 25
Vítězslava Kaprálová
Ritournelle for cello and piano, Op 25
Ritournelle for cello and piano, Op 25
April Preludes, Op 13 (Nos 3 and 4)
Vitezslava Kapralova & Bengt Forsberg
April Preludes, Op 13 (Nos 3 and 4)
April Preludes, Op 13 (Nos 3 and 4)
