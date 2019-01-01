Iwan EdwardsBorn 5 October 1937
Iwan Edwards, CM (born October 5, 1937), is a celebrated Canadian choral conductor. Over a forty-year span he has founded and conducted several notable choirs and thrilled audiences. For his outstanding work he has been appointed a Member of the Order of Canada.
