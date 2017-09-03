Anne Lenner (1912–1997) was a popular English female vocalist, singing with the dance bands of the 1930s and 1940s. She is most closely associated with Carroll Gibbons and the Savoy Orpheans, a band who regularly played at the Savoy Hotel in London; she made many studio recordings with this band. The British bands played a softer version of the swing jazz popular in the USA during the 1930s and 1940s.