Anne Lenner Born 24 December 1912. Died 4 June 1997
Anne Lenner
Anne Lenner Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Lenner (1912–1997) was a popular English female vocalist, singing with the dance bands of the 1930s and 1940s. She is most closely associated with Carroll Gibbons and the Savoy Orpheans, a band who regularly played at the Savoy Hotel in London; she made many studio recordings with this band. The British bands played a softer version of the swing jazz popular in the USA during the 1930s and 1940s.
Anne Lenner Tracks
A nightingale sang in Berkley Square
Anne Lenner
A nightingale sang in Berkley Square
A nightingale sang in Berkley Square
And the Angels Sing
Anne Lenner
And the Angels Sing
And the Angels Sing
There Isn't Any Limit
Anne Lenner
There Isn't Any Limit
There Isn't Any Limit
Scatterbrain (feat. Anne Lenner & Eric Whitley)
Carroll Gibbons & Savoy Orpheans
Scatterbrain (feat. Anne Lenner & Eric Whitley)
Scatterbrain (feat. Anne Lenner & Eric Whitley)
Time was
Anne Lenner
Time was
Time was
In the still of the night
Anne Lenner
In the still of the night
EAST OF THE SUN
Anne Lenner
EAST OF THE SUN
Let's Face the Music
Anne Lenner
Let's Face the Music
Let's Face the Music
In the Still of the Night
Anne Lenner
In the Still of the Night
In the Still of the Night
Sand in my Shoes
Carroll Gibbons Savoy Orpheans & Anne Lenner
Sand in my Shoes
Sand in my Shoes
I'll never be the same
Anne Lenner
I'll never be the same
I'll never be the same
The Moon got in my eyes
Anne Lenner
The Moon got in my eyes
The Moon got in my eyes
There isn't any limit to my love (with Carroll Gibbons & the Savoy Orpheans)
Anne Lenner
There isn't any limit to my love (with Carroll Gibbons & the Savoy Orpheans)
A nightingale sang in Berkley Square (with Carroll Gibbons & his Orchestra)
Anne Lenner
A nightingale sang in Berkley Square (with Carroll Gibbons & his Orchestra)
Fools Rush In (feat. Anne Lenner & Savoy Orpheans)
Carroll Gibbons
Fools Rush In (feat. Anne Lenner & Savoy Orpheans)
Fools Rush In (feat. Anne Lenner & Savoy Orpheans)
