Minimalistix was a progressive trance music project from Belgium, consisting of members Dave Lambrechts, Janus De Decker, Johan Casters, Peter Bellaert and Steve Sidewinder (Andy Vandierendonck) Poison Ivy (Els Mortelmans) voice and performance on stage and existing from 2000 to 2010.

The group was started by Bellaert (alias Brian Koner) who purchased his first synthesizer at the age of eighteen, and gained his first recording contract in 1991, when he signed to Snowball Records. The group first gained mainstream recognition with the white label single, "Struggle for Pleasure" (a remix of the 1983 Wim Mertens track) in Belgium dance clubs. In 2000 the track reached the Top 10 of European radio dance tracks. Two of the group's singles reached the Top 40 in the UK Singles Chart. "Close Cover" peaking at #12 and "Magic Fly" (remix of Space's 1977 hit) at #36. Meanwhile "Struggle For Pleasure" reached #38 in the Dutch chart, and "Close Cover" made #34.

Minimalistix's first album, Elements, was released in 2002.