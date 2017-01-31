Bruno GiurannaBorn 6 April 1933
Bruno Giuranna
Bruno Giuranna Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Giuranna (born 6 April 1933 in Milan) is an Italian violist.
Giuranna was also responsible for a transcription of Bach's Goldberg Variations. The world premiere recording of this work was made by the Trio Broz in 2008. Bruno Giuranna was also a member of the Trio Italiano d'Archi [oc].
Bruno Giuranna Tracks
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major, K 364 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major, K 364 (3rd mvt)
Sinfonia concertante in E flat major, K 364 (3rd mvt)
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Anne‐Sophie Mutter
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1982-09-04T21:40:15
4
Sep
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
