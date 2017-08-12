JulietAmerican singer. Born 1980
Juliet
1980
Juliet Biography (Wikipedia)
Juliet Richardson (born January 1, 1980 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American singer, known as Juliet, best known for her 2005 album Random Order and hit single "Avalon".
Juliet Tracks
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont vs. Remix)
Juliet
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont vs. Remix)
Acis and Galatea
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea
Acis and Galatea
Last played on
Avalon
Juliet
Avalon
Avalon
Last played on
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
Juliet
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont Mix)
Last played on
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont Versus Remix) <Radio Edit>
Juliet
Avalon (Jacques Lu Cont Versus Remix) <Radio Edit>
Juliet Links
