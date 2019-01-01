Adina HowardBorn 14 November 1974
Adina Howard
1974-11-14
Adina Howard Biography (Wikipedia)
Adina Howard (born November 14, 1973) is an American singer, and songwriter. She rose to fame during the mid-1990s with her debut album, Do You Wanna Ride? and her debut single, "Freak Like Me". Some of her other minor hits include "What's Love Got to Do with It?" (with Warren G), "(Freak) And U Know It", "Nasty Grind", "Freaks" (with Play-N-Skillz and Krayzie Bone) and "T-Shirt & Panties" (with Jamie Foxx).
Freak Like Me
T-Shirt & Panties
Whats Love Got To Do With It (feat. Adina Howard)
Freak
Freak Like Me (Radio Version)
My Up And Down
Freak Like Me (Golds Refix)
