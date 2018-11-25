Coleman HawkinsBorn 21 November 1904. Died 19 May 1969
Coleman Hawkins Biography (BBC)
The first great tenor soloist in jazz history, Hawkins was, along with Lester Young, one of the two most influential saxophonists of the swing era. His huge, breathy sound, and his brilliant command of harmony ensured a perfect match of emotion and technique in his playing.
He continued to be an influential figure well into the bebop era, in which the new harmonies and ideas of modern jazz held no terrors for him. As a child he studied piano, then cello and finally tenor sax. At seventeen he played in a Kansas theatre before going on the road with blues singer Mamie Smith. From 1924-34, he was a member of Fletcher Henderson's orchestra, during which time he established the tenor sax as a major solo instrument, notably on pieces such as The Stampede.
From 1934-9 he worked as a soloist in Europe, recording in several countries and developing his technique. On his return, he cut his finest disc, Body and Soul, which became one of the most celebrated of all jazz recordings. He led a series of small groups, and in the mid-40s recorded with several bebop players including Dizzy Gillespie and Max Roach. Other members of his groups were also modernists including Thelonious Monk and Miles Davis.
In the 1950s he often appeared in Jazz At The Philharmonic tours, co-led a band with Roy Eldridge, and toured for much of the 1960s as a soloist. His prolific recording activity included discs with Sonny Rollins and Duke Ellington, but throughout his life and in every context, he retained his highly individual sound and immediately recognisable tone.
Coleman Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Coleman Randolph Hawkins (November 21, 1904 – May 19, 1969), nicknamed "Hawk" and sometimes "Bean", was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. One of the first prominent jazz musicians on his instrument, as Joachim E. Berendt explained: "there were some tenor players before him, but the instrument was not an acknowledged jazz horn". While Hawkins is strongly associated with the swing music and big band era, he had a role in the development of bebop in the 1940s.
Fellow saxophonist Lester Young, known as "Pres", commented in a 1959 interview with The Jazz Review: "As far as I'm concerned, I think Coleman Hawkins was the President first, right? As far as myself, I think I'm the second one." Miles Davis once said: "When I heard Hawk, I learned to play ballads."
