Sexy Sadie (formerly L.A.) was a Spanish pop rock group from the island of Majorca. They sang in English. They released five full albums, plus one album of cover songs, one of rare tracks, and one of remixes.

Their name was inspired by The Beatles' song Sexy Sadie from their 1968 album The Beatles (also called "The White Album").

They formed in 1992, part of a wave of independent groups that arose in the early 1990s, along with Los Planetas and Manta Ray. Their recording career was always related with Subterfuge Records.

They broke up in 2006.