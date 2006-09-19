Sexy SadieFormed 1992. Disbanded 19 September 2006
Sexy Sadie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c8bbb44-f824-482a-bf48-64dd405ce71f
Sexy Sadie Biography (Wikipedia)
Sexy Sadie (formerly L.A.) was a Spanish pop rock group from the island of Majorca. They sang in English. They released five full albums, plus one album of cover songs, one of rare tracks, and one of remixes.
Their name was inspired by The Beatles' song Sexy Sadie from their 1968 album The Beatles (also called "The White Album").
They formed in 1992, part of a wave of independent groups that arose in the early 1990s, along with Los Planetas and Manta Ray. Their recording career was always related with Subterfuge Records.
They broke up in 2006.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sexy Sadie Tracks
Sort by
Sexy Sadie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist