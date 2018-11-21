Harold BuddBorn 24 May 1936
Harold Budd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-05-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5c864a6f-146e-4225-986d-3295ce90f784
Harold Budd Biography (Wikipedia)
Harold Montgomory Budd (born May 24, 1936) is an American avant-garde composer and poet. He was born in Los Angeles and raised in the Mojave Desert. He has developed a style of playing piano he terms "soft pedal".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harold Budd Tracks
Sort by
Let Us Go Into The House Of The Lord
Harold Budd
Let Us Go Into The House Of The Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Us Go Into The House Of The Lord
Last played on
A Stream With Bright Fish
Harold Budd
A Stream With Bright Fish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ktt7x.jpglink
A Stream With Bright Fish
Last played on
Niki D
Harold Budd
Niki D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Niki D
Last played on
The Child With A Lion
Harold Budd
The Child With A Lion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Child With A Lion
Last played on
Wanderer
Harold Budd
Wanderer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanderer
Last played on
Sea Swallow Me
Harold Budd
Sea Swallow Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjq.jpglink
Sea Swallow Me
Last played on
The Chill Air
Brian Eno
The Chill Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
The Chill Air
Last played on
Sea, Swallow Me
Harold Budd
Sea, Swallow Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383wzw.jpglink
Sea, Swallow Me
Last played on
The Pearl
Harold Budd
The Pearl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pearl
Last played on
Madrigals Of The Rose Angel: The Crystal Garden And A Coda
Harold Budd
Madrigals Of The Rose Angel: The Crystal Garden And A Coda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Among Fields of Crystal
Brian Eno
Among Fields of Crystal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Among Fields of Crystal
Last played on
Still Return
Harold Budd
Still Return
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Still Return
Last played on
The Plateaux Of Mirror
Harold Budd
The Plateaux Of Mirror
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
The Plateaux Of Mirror
Last played on
Rosetti Noise / Chrystal Garden and a Coda
Harold Budd
Rosetti Noise / Chrystal Garden and a Coda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stream With Bright Fish
Harold Budd
Stream With Bright Fish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Stream With Bright Fish
Last played on
Failing Light
Harold Budd and Brian Eno
Failing Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Failing Light
Performer
Pearl
Harold Budd and Brian Eno
Pearl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pearl
Performer
The Chill Air
Harold Budd and Brian Eno
The Chill Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chill Air
Performer
The Plateaux of Mirror
Harold Budd and Brian Eno
The Plateaux of Mirror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Plateaux of Mirror
Performer
First Light
Harold Budd and Brian Eno
First Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
First Light
Performer
Wind In Lonely Fences
Harold Budd
Wind In Lonely Fences
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm45.jpglink
Wind In Lonely Fences
Last played on
Afar
Harold Budd
Afar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Afar
Last played on
Mandan (patten Remix)
Harold Budd
Mandan (patten Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063f8gh.jpglink
Mandan (patten Remix)
Last played on
Mandan
Harold Budd
Mandan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mandan
Last played on
The Gunfighter (feat. Michael Hoenig)
Harold Budd
The Gunfighter (feat. Michael Hoenig)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gunfighter (feat. Michael Hoenig)
Last played on
Ooze Out And Away, Onehow
Cocteau Twins
Ooze Out And Away, Onehow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdjq.jpglink
Ooze Out And Away, Onehow
Last played on
A Sidelong Glance From My Round Nefertiti
Harold Budd
A Sidelong Glance From My Round Nefertiti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pearl
Harold Budd & Brian Eno
The Pearl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pearl
Performer
Balthus Bemused by Colour
Harold Budd
Balthus Bemused by Colour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balthus Bemused by Colour
Last played on
Butterfly Sunday
Harold Budd
Butterfly Sunday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butterfly Sunday
Last played on
A Sidelong Glance Around My Nefertiti
Harold Budd
A Sidelong Glance Around My Nefertiti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harold Budd Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist